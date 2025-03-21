Benefit hockey game takes on new meaning after Galway Drive shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Salute to Heroes Foundation’s benefit hockey game has become a tradition over the last 16 years in Charlotte, but this year has even more meaning for some.

“It’s going to be a special year with the April 29 events happening last year and how much help and support that the foundation has given me,” said Michael Giglio, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer. “This year is going to be exciting and to see everyone back out here.”

Giglio was one of the officers hurt in east Charlotte last year during a shootout on Galway Drive. Four fellow law enforcement officers were killed.

In the year since, Giglio has benefitted from the Salute to Heroes Foundation, whose goal is to help first responders in crisis.

“From the get-go, from the day of the incident, they have been there every step of the way. I have never had to ask them for help,” Giglio told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

Next month, first responders will play in the annual hockey game fundraiser.

“It’s a moment for us to get our first responder community together to not only remember those that we lost, but to support those that are still living with the memories of the tragedies from the past year,” said Lester Oliva with the Salute to Heroes Foundation.

The first responders from the Galway Drive shooting will be honored, as well as first responders affected by Hurricane Helene across the Carolinas.

PREVIOUS:

For the first time this year, they’ll also compete in a lacrosse game fundraiser at Ballantyne Ridge High School on April 5.

“Coming to this game, it’s fun. But it’s so much more than that, there is a meaning behind it,” Giglio said. “There is a meaning that these games are held. There is a meaning why all the work is put into them and it is to help those that are essentially helping you.”

The game is set for April 19 at Bojangles Coliseum.

Last year, CMPD and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office won. This year, they just hope everyone shows out and helps support the foundation.

You can buy tickets or make a donation at this link.

(VIDEO: Hockey coach’s legacy remembered after deadly overdose)

Hockey coach’s legacy remembered after deadly overdose

©2025 Cox Media Group