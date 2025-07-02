Best & worst times to hit the road this holiday weekend

AAA Carolinas forecasts that over 2 million North Carolinians will drive during the Fourth of July holiday, which runs from Saturday to Sunday.

This year is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record. To avoid delays, here are the best and worst times to hit the roads.

Thursday:

Worst time to travel: 2-6 p.m.

Best travel time: Before noon

Friday:

Worst time to travel: 12-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before noon

Saturday:

Worst time to travel: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday:

Worst time to travel: Noon-6 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 11 a.m.

