Better-burger joint to open at former EpiCentre

CHARLOTTE — Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes plans to open in uptown next month.

The Texas-based better-burger chain is renovating a 2,450-square-foot space at Queen City Quarter, formerly known as the EpiCentre. It is targeting an April 24 opening at 210 E. Trade St., says Arty Brown, franchisee.

The restaurant was awarded $848,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Charlotte Business Journal research.

Brown says the uptown location is ideal because it’s accessible by foot, car and light rail, with ample parking. The space — previously home to Moe’s Southwest Grill — is connected to the Overstreet Mall.

