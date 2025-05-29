Big manufacturer plans facility in region

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — The large European company considering a significant investment in Lancaster County has been revealed.

Lancaster County Council on Tuesday gave final approval to an incentives agreement for Project Janus. As is customary, the identity of the company was disclosed as part of the third and final reading for the incentives deal. Atlas Copco Compressors, part of Sweden-based Atlas Copco Group, is behind the project, which calls for a 400,000-square-foot distribution center for air compressor products.

Atlas Copco Compressors plans to invest $51 million in the first phase of the proposed project. The facility is expected to create 163 jobs over a five-year period with average hourly wages around $32.

