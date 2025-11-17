Biker tries outrunning deputies, gets pinned under patrol car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A biker was trapped under a patrol car after crashing during a police chase in Rowan County Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a checkpoint on Old Beatty Ford Road near China Grove, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Two motorcycles approached and were signaled by deputies to stop. Both motorcyclists refused to stop and instead, made a right turn onto China Grove Road and accelerated,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies then pursued the fleeing suspects. At the intersection of Daughtery Road and Bostian Road, one of the fleeing motorcyclists wrecked and was subsequently pinned underneath the front of the pursuing deputy’s vehicle.”

Read more here.

WATCH: Rowan County bishop accused of sexually abusing minor more than 30 years ago

Rowan County bishop accused of sexually abusing minor more than 30 years ago

©2025 Cox Media Group