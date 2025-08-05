Bloodhound team finds missing elderly woman with dementia in Monroe woods

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An elderly woman with dementia was found safe after going missing in Monroe, thanks to the efforts of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 bloodhound team.

The woman, who had wandered away from her home on Sunrise Lane, was located in a wooded area by Deputy McWhorter and K-9 bloodhound Roxie after an extensive search.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey commended the response by all involved, stating, “I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork displayed by our deputies, K-9 teams, and Union EMS personnel.”

Last week, Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to an urgent call regarding the missing woman, who had last been seen several hours earlier.

With temperatures exceeding 95 degrees, concerns for her health and safety were high.

Initial searches by deputies and neighbors using foot patrols and ATVs were unsuccessful, prompting the deployment of the UCSO’s specially trained bloodhound teams.

Roxie was provided with a scent article from the woman’s home and successfully tracked her scent across multiple properties.

The woman was found lying in a ditch, having sustained minor injuries and showing signs of dehydration.

Union EMS personnel provided on-site medical care before transporting her for further evaluation, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

During the incident, deputies also discussed the UCSO’s Project Lifesaver program with the family, which offers trackable wristbands for individuals with cognitive conditions to aid in locating them if they go missing.

The successful recovery of the woman highlights the effectiveness of the UCSO’s resources and training, as well as the potential benefits of the Project Lifesaver program for families in similar situations.

