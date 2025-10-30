Blue Alert issued for suspect in NC grandmother’s murder and deputy stabbing

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers may see a Blue Alert on highway signs as the search for a man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing a deputy continues across North Carolina Thursday morning.

Craven County deputies say Dominic Connelly is wanted for killing his grandmother and setting her home on fire five days ago.

The 24-year-old was spotted Wednesday night at a Bojangles in Vanceboro. That’s where investigators say a deputy was stabbed while trying to arrest him. That deputy is expected to be okay.

Connelly was last seen wearing all dark clothing. If you see him, call 911.

VIDEO: Both suspects to be tried together in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case

Both suspects to be tried together in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case

©2025 Cox Media Group