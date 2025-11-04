Board of Commissioners consider changing courthouse parking system

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Board of Commissioners is considering changes to the parking system at the county courthouse, which may include a return to paid parking.

During a meeting on Oct. 28, Wilson Lemly, the assistant director of Auxiliary Services for the county, presented information to the Board about the history and potential future of paid parking at the courthouse.

Lemly explained that paid parking was first introduced in Gaston County in 2007, with rates set at $1 per hour and a maximum of $5 per day.

