Board of elections prepares for results in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Workers at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections are preparing to start counting votes as soon as polls close.

This includes early votes cast before election day.

Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson told Channel 9 that his team will release absentee vote-by-mail numbers almost immediately.

Then the board will release early voting results, which will be around 430,000 in Mecklenburg County.

The last votes to be reported will be those cast on Tuesday.

Representatives from every polling place in Mecklenburg County will have to drop off the results.

Dickerson said the large number of early voters and vote-by-mail ballots will help speed up the process of getting full results.

“The bulk of them have already come out. That’s the great thing about this. If we can get all of those in the system, you’re going to see a good big number come right off the bat. The hard part will be: How long does it take them to close? If there’s a line at closing, they can still vote. How long will it take them here?” Dickerson elaborated.

You will be able to vote as long as you are in line when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 p.m. in South Carolina.

