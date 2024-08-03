Body camera footage released of officer-involved shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — New body camera footage shows the moments before a Pineville police officer shot and killed an unarmed man, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

The victim’s family said the victim was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

In the video, you can see Sgt. Adam Roberts following Dennis Bodden outside of a Food Lion in south Charlotte on May 14.

Police originally responded to the scene after receiving a call that Bodden had been shoplifting at the store.

According to the Charlotte Observer, body camera footage shows Roberts confronting Bodden and walking with him to an apartment complex where Bodden lived.

Things then escalated within minutes, leading to Roberts shooting Bodden three times. Bodden would eventually die from his wounds at the scene.

In July, the Pineville Police Department revealed that no charges would be filed in connection with this incident.

