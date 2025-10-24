Body of missing kayaker found after dayslong search

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing kayaker was found near Cowans Ford Dam on the Catawba River Thursday evening.

According to emergency responders, Pablo Benitez Neri, 45, disappeared Sunday evening after his kayak overturned near the Highway 73 bridge close to the McGuire Nuclear Station.

The East Lincoln Fire Department responded to a call about a kayaker who had flipped his vessel. A friend of Neri’s reported that they were fishing in separate vessels when Neri’s kayak overturned.

The friend informed officials that Neri was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. Rescue boats were launched to search for him, but severe weather conditions forced a suspension of the search on Sunday evening.

The search resumed on Monday morning with additional resources, including sonar capabilities, aerial drones, an SBI cadaver dog, shoreline searches, and a remote operations vehicle.

Lincoln County Emergency Services expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in the search and recovery operations, extending condolences to Neri’s family and friends during this difficult time.

