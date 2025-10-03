Bojangles employees lack standing in data breach case, judge says

WESTERN DISTRICT, N.C. — A federal judge in North Carolina has dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by former Bojangles employees over a data breach that exposed their personal information.

The lawsuit was filed by nine employees in January 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, claiming that Bojangles failed to protect their personal data during a breach that occurred in February 2024.

The breach exposed sensitive information of thousands of current and former employees, including names, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and health information. The plaintiffs alleged that Bojangles kept them “in the dark” by waiting until November 19, 2024, to notify them, 274 days after the breach began.

