Customers sue Bojangles after getting shot in the drive-thru

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Bojangles in South Carolina after a drive-thru incident where an employee allegedly fired gunshots at customers.

The lawsuit claims that Donte Simpson, a Bojangles employee in Lexington County, leaned out of the pickup window and fired multiple pistol rounds at two customers in their vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, the employee, Donte Simpson, continued to fire at the vehicle after jumping out of the pickup window.

The plaintiff, Clayanna Walker-Thomas, who was 17 at the time, was severely injured along with her boyfriend, who was driving.

The lawsuit alleges that Bojangles was grossly negligent in failing to properly train and supervise Simpson.

