Boone appliance repairman wins $100,000 in lottery

RALEIGH — Joseph Greer, of Boone, won a $100,000 prize in a second-chance lottery drawing, providing a significant boost to his retirement plans, the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

Greer, who has worked as an appliance repairman for 40 years, plans to use the majority of his winnings to support his retirement. The prize was part of the $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance program, which had 979,465 entries in the drawing.

“This will help a whole lot,” Greer said about his winnings.

“I about passed out,” Greer said.

Greer collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday, taking home $71,750 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Players enter the second-chance drawing by scanning their $8 Million Money Maker scratch-offs into their lottery accounts, where they are automatically entered into the drawing.

The drawing offered one top prize of $1 million, three $100,000 prizes, 10 $25,000 winners, and 50 winners of $500.

Reflecting on his win, Greer said, “I’m tired of eating the thin bologna. I want the thick bologna now.”

