Bossy Beulah’s closes South End restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack has closed in South End after a two-year run. That decision comes as the brand preps to relocate to Park Road Shopping Center.

It is expected to open at 512 Brandywine Road by early August.

Volume and community growth for Bossy Beulah’s drove the decision to relocate the restaurant, says Joshua Sims Sr., chief marketing officer.

The 2,400-square-foot Griffith Street restaurant closed over the weekend. It had operated there since February 2023.

