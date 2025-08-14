Bossy Beulah’s sets opening for next restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is shaking things up at Park Road Shopping Center.

That concept — known for its signature crispy chicken sandwich, The Beaut — will roll out an expanded menu when it opens on Aug. 25.

Diners will now find Aunt Flossie’s Flat Top Burger, a premium, all-beef smashburger, available with double or triple patties. It will be joined by The Grilled Beaut, a grilled variety of the signature sandwich. Those options include “ran through the garden,” which allows for lettuce, tomato and onion to be added.

“We keep pushing the envelope as we grow,” chef Jim Noble says. “You can’t go to many chicken places and get a burger. It sort of gets rid of the veto vote.”

