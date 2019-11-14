  • Broken pipe shuts down middle school Thursday

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A pipe burst Wednesday afternoon underneath Coulwood Middle School which will force the school to be closed Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials tweeted.

    The pipes supply the HVAC system that heats the school.

    Officials said there will be no classes Thursday because there will be no heat.

    They said the decision was made with the safety of students and staff in mind.

    Crews will be fixing the pipe Wednesday night into Thursday.

    CMS Statement: "CMS is alerting Families that Coulwood Middle School will be closed tomorrow due to heating issues. All other CMS schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow including South  Mecklenburg High which closed early on Wednesday due to a water main repair."

    A makeup day has not scheduled.

