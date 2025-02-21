Brothers hospitalized after Shelby shooting, police search for suspect

SHELBY, N.C. — Two brothers were shot while remodeling a home in Shelby on Tuesday morning, leaving them hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. when an unknown assailant entered the vacant house and opened fire on the brothers, aged 33 and 18, who were working inside.

The owner of the house, who requested anonymity, described the brothers as trustworthy and expressed disbelief over the incident, calling it an “evil action against two really great men who are hard-working.”

Police crime scene tape - File

After the shooting, the brothers attempted to drive to safety and ended up across the street from a Dollar General Store on South Lafayette Street. Police are following leads in what appears to be a case of random violence, as the community grapples with the shock of the event.

The owner of the house urged the perpetrator to “come forward and confess,” as the community rallies in support of the injured brothers.

