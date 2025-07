MORGANTON, N.C. — Broughton Hospital in Morganton will be hosting a career fair on Saturday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

The hospital said they will be hiring nurses, housekeeping, social workers, and maintenance workers.

It is located on South Sterling Street.

You will be able to apply and interview on-site or online.

