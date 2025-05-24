Burger chain expands in Charlotte market with Waxhaw restaurant

Local

By Charlotte Business Journal
WAXHAW, N.C. — Wayback Burgers is doubling down on the Charlotte market.

The Connecticut-based fast-casual chain opened its second restaurant this week in Waxhaw. That 2,000-square-foot location at 1002 Aspinal St. is part of Prescott Village.

Prescott Village is a 100-acre, mixed-use development at Providence and Pine Oak roads. Lowes Foods has confirmed plans for a 50,887-square-foot store there.

Wayback Burgers franchisee Anna Turovskaya will own and operate the Waxhaw location. She’s also behind the brand’s Mint Hill restaurant.

