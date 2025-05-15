Burger joint opening third restaurant here

CHARLOTTE — Harriet’s Hamburgers is putting the finishing touches on its Concord restaurant.

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant opens May 21. It’s at 3074 Derita Road, near interstates 85 and 485. That’s in close proximity to Concord Mills mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harriet’s dishes up burgers with patties of premium, all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free Black Angus blend. Burgers are topped with house-made pickles, razor-ribboned red onions and a sweet and tangy signature sauce on a brioche bun. There’s an option to add white American cheese from a small-batch, artisanal creamery.

Harriet’s opened its first location at Optimist Hall in 2020. Its first standalone restaurant opened at The Bowl at Ballantyne last August. Additional restaurants are under construction in Matthews and The Commonwealth in Plaza Midwood.

