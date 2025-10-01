Burke County to dedicate marker at former Drexel furniture site

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A new state historical marker will soon honor the Drexel Furniture Company in Burke County.

The marker will be dedicated Friday afternoon at the company’s former site in Drexel.

Drexel Furniture Company was established in 1903. It became a leader in furniture manufacturing, employing thousands and selling nationwide.

The dedication marks an important chapter in North Carolina’s rich manufacturing history.

