Burke County launches organization to help with disaster recovery

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — There is a new organization dedicated to helping Burke County prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Thursday night, nonprofits, local officials, businesses, and faith-based groups formed the Burke Long-Term Recovery group.

The group was founded in response to Hurricane Helene, according to the Morganton Herald.

The group’s mission is to access grants and coordinate financial services, volunteers, and construction.

