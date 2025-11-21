Local

Burke County man charged with DWI after reckless lawnmower ride

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Valdese man was arrested and charged with driving a lawnmower while impaired in Morganton.

Police say they stopped 38-year-old Zachary Norton just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on East Union Street near East Fleming Drive.

Officers say they followed up on reports of a man driving recklessly on Highway 70 and charged him with multiple offenses after determining he was under the influence.

Zachary Norton

Norton was charged with DWI, driving without liability insurance, failure to display registration plate, and a brake/stop light equipment violation.

This incident marks Norton’s second DWI offense.

