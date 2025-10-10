Teen charged with DWI after car smashed through Lancaster home

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police say the 16-year-old who crashed their car through a home in Lancaster was driving while impaired.

South Carolina troopers said the teenage driver ran off the road and crashed into the house early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video then shows the driver backing out through a fence to get away.

Waxhaw Police later arrested the teen who is now charged with DWI under the age of 21.

The homeowners say the damage is extensive. They are currently dealing with significant structural damage and are working with their insurance company to address the repairs.

