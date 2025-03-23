Burke County Narcotics Investigators intercept methamphetamine shipment

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Narcotics Investigators intercepted a large shipment of methamphetamines on Friday.

The team received information about the shipment that arrived in Burke County, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO looked into the information and identified the shipment that arrived in the area of Flat Gap Road, according to the BCSO.

The package contained around 3 kilograms of methamphetamines. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been provided at this time.

