Burke County OKs temporary stay for church members living in former school

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Church members living inside a former Burke County elementary school are being allowed to stay, as long as renovations are finished by the end of March.

The board of commissioners decided on Monday afternoon, according to the Morganton Herald.

In April, Channel 9 reported that county officials deemed the building unfit for habitation.

Many members living in the church moved to the United States from the Marshall Islands.

