Burn ban in effect for 30 NC counties, including several in Charlotte region

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A burn ban is in effect for 30 counties in western North Carolina due to an increased fire risk, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The first ban became effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Burke, Cleveland and Gaston counties are included. The second ban was put in place on Wednesday and added 16 counties, including Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, and Watauga counties.

The ban will last until further notice, according to officials.

Most of the state is under a drought of some sort.

By Wednesday, the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County grew to 431 acres and was 15% contained. Two firefighters who weren’t seriously hurt were taken to the hospital and released.

According to the Forest Service, 222 crews worked to extinguish smoldering areas and are using drones to monitor heat signatures from the fire.

Authorities said one home, an outbuilding, and a vacant cabin have been lost in the fire. Another house was damaged.

The Forest Service said it’s still investigating the cause of the fire.

