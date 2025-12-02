Cabarrus County man charged with first-degree exploitation of a minor, secret peeping

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher David Hines, of Cabarrus County, was arrested on Nov. 24 following an investigation into alleged secret peeping and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Christopher David Hines

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report on Nov. 8, alleging that Hines had used hidden cameras to record minors and stored explicit material on multiple electronic devices.

Detectives uncovered evidence of a concealed recording device in Hines’ residence used to secretly record minors in a sexually exploitative manner.

Hines was formally charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and secret peeping. He is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a secured bond of $500,000.

