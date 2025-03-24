Caldwell fire causes evacuation, contained in 6 hours

CHARLOTTE — Multiple agencies battled a large outdoor fire Saturday in Caldwell County near Wilkes County as dry conditions and high winds caused a rapid spread.

Firefighters were dispatched to Caleb Lane on Highway 268 in Caldwell County around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to fire officials.

The fire burned 45 to 60 acres for six hours until firefighters contained the heavy fire, officials said.

An evacuation was ordered as the fire moved quickly and threatened several structures, according to a press release.

Officials said the fire was not connected to the fire on Old Amhurst Road.

Agencies continued to battle hot spots through the night and into Sunday, according to officials.

Efforts included work from Caldwell County fire departments, Caldwell County Emergency Management, Caldwell County Fire Marshall’s Office, Wilkes County fire departments, Wilkes County Emergency Management, North Carolina Forest Service, and the US Forest Service.

