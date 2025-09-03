Canadian manufacturer invests $56M in Charlotte facility

CHARLOTTE — AVL USA Inc., a Canadian manufacturer, has opened its first U.S. plant in Charlotte and plans to hire 300 more workers by July 2026.

The new manufacturing facility, located at 13006 Sam Neely Road, currently employs 75 workers and spans 232,310 square feet.

AVL announced in May its intention to invest $56 million and create over 325 jobs at the Charlotte site.

“We are incredibly proud to open our doors and begin operations here in Charlotte,” said Matthias Steck, the plant’s general manager. “Today is a significant milestone, and we are excited to get to work.”

AVL USA Inc. produces enclosures for industrial power generators at the Charlotte plant, which supply backup power to large data centers, among other uses, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

