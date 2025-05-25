Canadian manufacturer picks Charlotte for 325-job project

CHARLOTTE — Canada-based AVL Manufacturing has chosen Charlotte for its entrance into the U.S. market.

The business has created AVL USA Inc. and will invest $56 million for a new manufacturing facility in Charlotte. The project will create more than 325 jobs. The new facility will build enclosures for industrial power generators.

AVL’s products supply backup power to large data centers, among other uses.

