Car collides with school bus in Lawndale

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a school bus in Lawndale Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Main Street.

Troopers say the bus was headed to Fallston Elementary School when it was struck. Fortunately, no students were injured.

Officials say the bus had to be towed due to the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Neighbors raise traffic concerns after bus crash near high school

Neighbors raise traffic concerns after bus crash near high school

©2025 Cox Media Group