Car crashes into a Steele Creek pizza restaurant, sends 5 to hospital, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said six people were hurt after a car crashed into the front of a MOD Pizza restaurant in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.

The MOD Pizza at the 14300 block of Rivergate View Dr now has a hole in its glass storefront after a car crashed into it around 1 p.m.

Five people were sent to the hospital in an MCI bus, MEDIC said. A total of six people suffered minor injuries from the event, with one person being treated on scene. It is unclear if those hurt were in the restaurant or the car.

No further information has been provided at this time.

