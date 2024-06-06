Local

Car dangling from parking garage shuts down roads in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Eli Brand, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Several roads in Uptown Charlotte have been shut down due to a vehicle dangling from a parking garage Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on North Church Street near West 6th Street.

It is unclear how the vehicle managed to go through the guardrails of the parking garage.

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking people to watch for detours while they address the issue.

Significant delays are expected in the area, so drivers are urged to use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.

MEDIC hasn’t said anyone was hurt.

