Car smashes into Lancaster house, causing extensive damage

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A car crashed into a home in Lancaster after midnight on Sunday, causing significant structural damage before the driver fled the scene.

The homeowners were at home when their surveillance camera captured the vehicle crashing into their house, pushing one wall up and another out as it exited into the backyard.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash pleaded for the driver to stop, shouting, ‘Stop, stop, stop, stop.’

The crash occurred shortly after the homeowners had gone to bed, and the impact sent dust and debris flying everywhere.

The damage was extensive, with a solid wood play set among the property destroyed in the crash.

After crashing through the house, the driver reversed the vehicle, taking out a fence and ripping posts clean out of the ground in an attempt to escape.

The homeowners are currently dealing with significant structural damage and are working with their insurance company to address the repairs.

The incident has left the homeowners dealing with the aftermath of the crash, while the driver remains unidentified and at large.

