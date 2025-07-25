Carolina Strong: South Carolina free cafe serves thousands of meals amid rising need

CLOVER, S.C. — Many of our neighbors are unsure of where their next meal will come from, but day after day, food pantries and nonprofits step up to fill the gap.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis visited one such organization in South Carolina that is busy at work to fill this growing need.

Gillis spoke with Jackie Stair at the Community Cafe in Clover as she loaded up her car for home food deliveries.

“Some people are in brand new homes,” she said. “Some people meet us at the gas station and walk it into their tent in the woods, so they’re ever range of people.”

As Stair headed out on her routes, people started streaming into the cafe as they do twice a week for a hot meal and some take-home groceries.

CEO Lance Brockmeir says people of all walks of life sit here together and break bread.

“We’re feeding not just the food need, but also the social need,” Brockmeir said.

The volunteers keep this community resource running. It’s a place that meets people where they are -- no questions asked.

“We’re just neighbors helping neighbors,” Stair said.

The Community Cafe has grown significantly since it started 12 years ago and so has the need.

They say in 2023, they served 1,600 meals a week. Now, the cafe says that number has grown to 2,100.

“Let’s form a bigger, better community than we have today,” Brockmeir said. “Let’s make it bigger and better tomorrow.”

To learn more about the organization, visit the Community Cafe’s Facebook page.

