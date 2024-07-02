Carowinds under new ownership with closing of merger

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair — parent to Charlotte amusement park Carowinds — and Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags have completed their merger of equals. The combined company is now operating under Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Shares of Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags ceased trading on Monday at the close of the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of the combined company began trading Tuesday under the ticker symbol “FUN.”

The merged company is to be headquartered in Charlotte.

Read more on CBJ's website here.





