‘Carrying on her legacy’: Pastor Rosa Marion dies at 75

CHARLOTTE — A titan of giving in the Charlotte community, Pastor Rosa Marion, has passed away.

Marion’s daughter, Yolanda Douthit, revealed to Channel 9 that the matriarch died a week ago.

“Even in her death, you’re walking in and hearing people say, ‘I’m going on. I’m going to fight on,’” said Douthit.

Marion was known as a giver, serving thousands of those experiencing homelessness and those less fortunate multiple times a week.

Born and raised in Charlotte, Marion started feeding those in need when she was in her 20s and didn’t stop until she passed away at 75.

On Wednesday, the community gathered for a prayer and worship service in Pastor Marion’s final place of service at Beauty for Ashes Ministry on Oaklawn Avenue.

It was there that she fostered the community and fed the unhoused several days away.

“I’m going to miss that. That I had somebody who knew what I needed without me ever saying it. She taught me how to be strong. How to fight. My fighting spirit comes from my mother,” Douthit expressed.

Just days after Pastor Marion’s death, the doors of Beauty for Ashes were opening again to offer food.

They said they plan to keep opening them every week.

“I believe she prepared us in her own way. She talked about carrying on the vision and carrying on her legacy,” Douthit elaborated.

