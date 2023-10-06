Raymond Cureton, 55, charged Wednesday with setting a couple of fires is now charged with 10 arsons around the Queen City with some of them dating back to 2006.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke with one of Cureton’s victims.

“That’s where he set the fire,” said a man who was Cureton’s roommate.

The former roommate still lives at the east Charlotte home.

Cureton is accused of breaking into the house on Coburg Avenue in east Charlotte and setting it on fire in September 2022.

Cases involving accused arsonist go back to 2006, CMPD says

“He threw gas and just slung gas over there,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified. “Then he did it over here the same way.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Cureton earlier this week.

They initially connected him to two fires on the same day in September 2022.

One was on Anderson Street off The Plaza. The other was on North Davidson Street where a city trash can and the inside of a car in the parking lot were set on fire.

“I know that was him because I don’t never forget a face,” the ex-roommate said.

Cureton was accused and charged with several more arson fires, which include:

Rooms inside a now-closed hotel on South Tryon Street.

Former businesses along Wilkinson Boulevard

Dumpsters in various locations













