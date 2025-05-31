Catawba County couple splits $100,000 win

RALEIGH — Donnie Ray Scott and Marcella James Scott, both of Conover, bought a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $100,000, officials at the N.C. Education Lottery said.

They bought the MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Murphy USA on N.C. 16 North in Conover.

They split the prize at lottery headquarters Friday, with each claiming $50,000.

After taxes, they each took home $35,879.

The MAX-A-MILLION game debuted in March with 25 top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. Twenty $1 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

