CATS announces deal on passes for Lovin’ Life Music Fest

CHARLOTTE — If you’re planning to go to Lovin’ Life Music Festival, set to take place in Uptown May 2-4, the Charlotte Area Transit System has a deal for you to get there.

Now through May 1, you can purchase a three-day unlimited pass for just $12 on the CATS-Pass App.

From May 2 to May 3, CATS officials said the unlimited pass can be purchased for $15.00. That way, you can take the bus or the Blue or Gold Line to the festival.

Organizers announced two more artists for this year’s festival in February: Pitbull and Third Eye Blind.

Previously announced artists include: Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani, Benson Boone, Weezer, Teddy Swims, Ludacris, The Revivalists, Flipturn, mike., BigXThaPlug, Lola Young, Gigi Perez, Petey Pablo, Switchfoot, Sammy Rae & The Friends, and The 502s.

The more than 50 artists will perform across three stages this spring.

Organizers said the local stage will feature homegrown talent such as:

Stranger Company, Chandler Carpenter & The Reckless Souls, Leone & the Ascension, Modern Moxie, Adolescent Dreams, Austin McNeill, Harvey Street, SOPHIA, Weekend Friend, Fudge, Meredith Parks, The Garrett Huffman Band, Camisole, and Bailey Marie.

“This year, we’re bringing an even bigger lineup while keeping the same great local experiences that made the fest so special – showcasing incredible local and regional artists, unique vendors, and Charlotte’s thriving arts scene,” Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment said. “Our goal is to make Lovin’ Life a tradition – something people return to year after year, not just for the music, but for the experience and the difference it makes.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. General admission 3-day tickets start at $319, VIP 3-day tickets start at $549, and Super VIP 3-day tickets start at $1,399.

Charlotte-based Southern Entertainment, best known for producing the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, brought the inaugural festival to Uptown last year. The three-day event sold out, attracting 30,000 music fans to Uptown each day.

For more information on the festival, go to lovinlifemusicfest.com.

VIDEO: Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces 2025 dates

Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces 2025 dates

