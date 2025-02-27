Man charged after firing gun on CATS bus in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An argument over politics on a CATS bus in East Charlotte escalated when 23-year-old Isiah Johnson allegedly fired a gun into the floor during the altercation.

The incident occurred on a CATS bus running its normal route, where Johnson and a 32-year-old victim began arguing. Security footage captured Johnson drawing a gun and firing it into the floor, though the victim continued to challenge him.

“It’s like very uneasy where they don’t have any control only because it’s like maybe one person on the bus,” said Joselyn O’Leary, a frequent passenger who was not on the bus during the incident.

After the shot was fired, Johnson exited the bus at a CATS lot off Lawyers Road, with the victim continuing to yell at him. The confrontation did not result in any reported injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has issued safety tips for passengers, advising them to stay alert, sit near the front if unsure of their destination, and report any disturbances to the driver.

O’Leary mentioned that she follows these safety tips, saying, “I mind my business and I keep my head up making sure I’m looking, I’m with my child it’s like pay attention to what you need to pay attention to.”

Johnson is facing multiple gun charges, including discharging a weapon and possession by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $20,000, and he is currently out of jail.

