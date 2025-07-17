CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Commissioners get into fist fight prior to meeting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 obtained video Thursday of a fight between two commissioners that happened right before the Caldwell County Commission meeting last week.

In the video you can see Commissioners Jeff Branch and Donnie Potter talking Wednesday night at the dais in front of a packed crowd.

The two were sitting when one got up and pushed another, which kicked off the scuffle.

Several people including law enforcement rushed to the fight and broke it up.

The two apologized afterward.

It is unknown what started the fight.

VIDEO: Caldwell County commissioners’ fight sparks public concern

