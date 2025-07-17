Local

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Commissioners get into fist fight prior to meeting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Caldwell County Commissioners caught on camera fighting
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 obtained video Thursday of a fight between two commissioners that happened right before the Caldwell County Commission meeting last week.

In the video you can see Commissioners Jeff Branch and Donnie Potter talking Wednesday night at the dais in front of a packed crowd.

The two were sitting when one got up and pushed another, which kicked off the scuffle.

Several people including law enforcement rushed to the fight and broke it up.

The two apologized afterward.

It is unknown what started the fight.

