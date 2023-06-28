Cause undetermined for Bessemer City lithium plant fire

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Officials said the cause of a three-alarm fire at a Bessemer City lithium plant is undetermined.

Multiple Gaston County fire departments responded to Livent Corporation, a lithium plant, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Gaston Emergency Medical Services said no one was hurt and all of the plant’s employees were accounted for.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Emergency management investigators used drone footage, internal closed-circuit footage from Livent, and interviews with plant workers in order to rule that the fire’s cause was undetermined. They also looked through lightning strike data and maintenance records.

(Photos: Bessemer City Plant Fire)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Gastonia Fire Multiple crews worked to put out the fire.

Investigators did say the fire wall at the facility worked correctly. They said the fire wall stopped the flames from spreading to other buildings and causing any environmental hazards.

“This was an example of readiness and preparation in action,” said emergency management Director Scott Hunter. “Our folks on the ground knew what the situation was and what strategies we needed to take, and then we went and did it. The community should feel assured that even in a unfortunate event like this, the county’s first responders were well positioned and well equipped to keep this facility fire from turning into anything worse.”

(WATCH BELOW: Residents concerned about fires at lithium plants)

Residents concerned about fires at lithium plants

©2023 Cox Media Group