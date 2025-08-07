CBD, tobacco products stolen in Charlotte robbery; suspect charged

CHARLOTTE — An armed robbery occurred on July 8, 2025, at a business in the 7000 block of South Boulevard, resulting in the theft of approximately $1,300 in CBD and tobacco products and $2,000 in cash, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Thursday.

Following an investigation, officers from the Westover Division of CMPD identified two suspects involved in the robbery. Surveillance footage and witness testimonies helped connect one suspect to additional crimes.

Detectives from CMPD’s Robbery Unit linked one of the suspects, Jordan Bernard Langford-Coker, to three additional larceny reports in the Westover and Central Divisions. These crimes targeted businesses specializing in tobacco and vape products since May.

Jordan Langford-Coker

On July 22, CMPD’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Langford-Coker, 18, charging him with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

