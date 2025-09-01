Celebration of life set for Afghanistan veteran Michael Verardo

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, one of the most catastrophically wounded soldiers in the war on terror will be laid to rest more than 15 years after surviving an IED attack.

Michael Verardo died last week of complications from his injuries in Afghanistan.

Verardo lived in the Charlotte area with his wife and three daughters.

President Donald Trump honored him in a social media post, saying his legacy of resilience will forever inspire us.

Verardo’s celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Weddington Methodist Church on Providence Road.

