New video shows moment a group jumped a veteran on CATS bus in Pineville

CHARLOTTE — New video obtained by Channel 9 shows the moments a 57-year-old veteran was attacked by four men on a CATS bus in Pineville last Tuesday, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

The incident occurred when the veteran boarded the bus in Pineville, and shortly after, four men joined him and launched an unprovoked attack.

New video footage shows the veteran boarding the bus and settling his belongings while the bus was mostly empty. About four minutes later, four men boarded the bus, including one wearing a red hat who appeared to speak to a passenger next to the victim.

Another man with a jacket on his head and a third man without a shirt joined them, followed by a fourth man, all sitting in the back of the bus.

Further down the road, the four men suddenly attacked the veteran, leaving him stunned and bloodied. As the victim was exiting the bus, one of the attackers delivered a final sucker punch.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack at this time and the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

