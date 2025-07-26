Celebrity chef’s restaurant closed for now

CORNELIUS — Chef-driven G.O.A.T. Pizza is taking a summer break. David Hynes, president of David Burke Hospitality Management, says the restaurant recently closed in Cornelius with plans to reopen in September. This gives the concept’s employees a break and allows the menu to be refreshed, he says.

“August is the slowest month of the year,” Hynes says. “We absolutely love our customers and are excited to introduce our fall menu.”

But, he adds, talks are ongoing with restaurant owners interested in partnering on that space. They could result in changing the concept or the location being sold.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

