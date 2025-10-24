Central Piedmont Community College shatters enrollment record

CHARLOTTE — Central Piedmont Community College is breaking records when it comes to enrollment.

The Charlotte-based community college enrolled more than 34,000 students across its curriculum, continuing education and basic skills programs for the fall 2025 semester. That marks a 19% increase over 2024 — and the highest single semester enrollment in history.

That makes 4.5 years of enrollment growth, dating back to summer 2021.

“This record enrollment is a testament to the college’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community,” says Amy Bruining, vice president of student affairs.

Central Piedmont offers a wide array of education offerings for dually enrolled high school students and traditional curriculum students. There are options for adult learners and personal interest education opportunities available.

Read more here.

WATCH: County breaks ground on Eastland Park in east Charlotte

County breaks ground on Eastland Park in east Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group